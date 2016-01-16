EU may threaten 'action' against Israeli settlements

EU states are planning to threaten “action” against Israeli settlements, according to a draft text, seen by EUobserver, to be endorsed by foreign ministers on Monday (18 January).
“The EU will continue to closely monitor developments … and will consider further action in order to protect the viability of the two-state solution, which is constantly eroded by new facts on the ground,” the draft statement says.
“The EU will continue to unequivocally and explicitly make the distinct...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
