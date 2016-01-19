The ALDE group, in the European Parliament on Tuesday (12 January), hosted a conference on how to foster a counter-narrative to violent extremism.

The seminar aimed at highlighting the crucial role played by root causes and psycho-social factors in processes leading to violent extremism.





The prevention of recruitment of EU citizens by terrorist organisations must lead to a discussion about the societal root causes of such a phenomenon, to be addressed through a long term strategy.

Prevention at community level, social inclusion, the fight against discrimination, economic growth and stability, as well as mental health aspects have for a long time been overlooked as potential factors to tackle violent extremism.

Political and financial investments in these fields should therefore be further assessed.

Building upon the Paris Declaration of 17th March 2015 on promoting citizenship and the common values of freedom, tolerance and non-discrimination through education, the discussion explored further actions in order to promote an open dialogue on EU common values.