Europe's solar panel industry could suffer, if China is granted market economy status by the EU (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

Divided EU debates China market economy status

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission will discuss Wednesday (13 January) the sensitive issue of granting China “market economy status”, with Beijing arguing the step is due 15 years after it joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“The college will hold an orientation debate on the Chinese request, it is not a moment for a formal decision, it is for the commissioners to discuss the way they approach this file and the sequence of events that will follow,” EU Commission spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, to...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

