Divided EU debates China market economy status

The EU Commission will discuss Wednesday (13 January) the sensitive issue of granting China “market economy status”, with Beijing arguing the step is due 15 years after it joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“The college will hold an orientation debate on the Chinese request, it is not a moment for a formal decision, it is for the commissioners to discuss the way they approach this file and the sequence of events that will follow,” EU Commission spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, to...