Kosovo's majority ethnic Albanians oppose the EU brokered deal with Serbia (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Riots in Pristina over EU-backed deal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An EU-brokered agreement to give ethnic Serbs more autonomy in Kosovo sparked protests and rioting in its capital Pristina over the weekend.

Thousands demonstrated on Saturday (9 January) in opposition to recent agreements with Serbia and Montenegro, designed to normalise relations between the Balkan country and its former masters in Belgrade.

The protests were, for the large part, peaceful but turned ugly when a small group launched molotov cocktails and set fire to the main gove...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

