Riots in Pristina over EU-backed deal

An EU-brokered agreement to give ethnic Serbs more autonomy in Kosovo sparked protests and rioting in its capital Pristina over the weekend.

Thousands demonstrated on Saturday (9 January) in opposition to recent agreements with Serbia and Montenegro, designed to normalise relations between the Balkan country and its former masters in Belgrade.

The protests were, for the large part, peaceful but turned ugly when a small group launched molotov cocktails and set fire to the main gove...