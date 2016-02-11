Ad
Tusk (r) with Cameron (l): Political process with UK remains "very fragile" (Photo: Consillium)

EU-UK talks stumbling on banks and benefits

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A week before the summit in which EU leaders expect to close a deal with the UK on EU reforms, the process remains "very fragile", European Council president Donald Tusk said on Wednesday (10 February), with benefits and the banks being the main difficulties.

As central European countries continue to express concerns about the plan to limit in-work and child benefits for EU workers in the UK and other countries, France pointed out on Wednesday that it opposed proposals on financial issu...

