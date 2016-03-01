Ad
euobserver
Global e-cigarette market forecast to grow to €46 billion by 2025 or 2030 (Photo: Vaping360)

E-cigarette tax sets scene for EU lobbying war

Digital
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are preparing to tax e-cigarettes under the same regime as normal cigarettes, in a move likely to increase prices and to prompt a fight by lobbyists in Brussels.

Last Friday (26 February), member states’ ambassadors agreed to take the first step by asking the European Commission to draft an “appropriate legislative proposal” in 2017.

The project is to be endorsed without further discussion when the bloc’s finance ministers meet on 8 March.

The

Related articles

EU watchdog raises alarm on tobacco lobbying
MEPs split on tobacco deal with PMI
MEP defends confidentiality of tobacco meeting
Global e-cigarette market forecast to grow to €46 billion by 2025 or 2030 (Photo: Vaping360)

Tags

DigitalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

euobserver
Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections