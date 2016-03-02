Ad
euobserver
Christos Stylianides, EU Commissioner for humanitarian aid unveiled a plan to help member states hit by the refugee crisis (Photo: European Commission)

EU unveils €700m refugee fund with Greece in mind

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled Wednesday (2 March) plans for an emergency fund of €700 million over the next three years to help EU countries struggling with the huge influx of refugees.

While the EU has been providing humanitarian assistance to countries outside the bloc for decades, this is the first time the EU will do the same for its own members.

“The fund will reduce humanitarian suffering of refugees in Europe,” commissioner for aid Christos Stylianides told journalists...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

