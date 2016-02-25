Ad
euobserver
Waiting for a solution. Dutch state secretary Dijkhoff (l) and Commissioner Avramopoulos after the council meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU at breaking point over migration crisis

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU divisions over the migrant crisis reached a new low on Thursday (25 February), with Greece saying that it won’t become “Europe’s Lebanon” and accusing Austria of “19th century attitudes.”

The raw nerves were on display as home affairs ministers and Turkey’s deputy PM held talks in Brussels in the run-up to a summit with Turkey next week.

“Greece will not accept becoming Europe's Lebanon, a warehouse of souls, even if this were to be done with major [EU] funding,” Greek migrati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Macedonia border move strands migrants in Greece
Greek PM threatens to block EU decisions
Greece demands open border pledge at EU summit
Greek migration crisis enters worst-case scenario
Waiting for a solution. Dutch state secretary Dijkhoff (l) and Commissioner Avramopoulos after the council meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections