EU at breaking point over migration crisis

EU divisions over the migrant crisis reached a new low on Thursday (25 February), with Greece saying that it won’t become “Europe’s Lebanon” and accusing Austria of “19th century attitudes.”

The raw nerves were on display as home affairs ministers and Turkey’s deputy PM held talks in Brussels in the run-up to a summit with Turkey next week.

“Greece will not accept becoming Europe's Lebanon, a warehouse of souls, even if this were to be done with major [EU] funding,” Greek migrati...