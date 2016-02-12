EU, US and Russia to 'pause' Syria war

Syria hostilities are to “pause” in one week and aid agencies are to have full access under a new accord which, Germany "hopes," will lead to fewer people fleeing to Europe.

The deal, concluded by almost 20 countries at a meeting in Munich, Germany, in the small hours of Friday (12 February) says “cessation of hostilities will commence in one week, after confirmation by the Syrian government and opposition.”

It notes that fighting can go on against UN-designated “terrorist groups...