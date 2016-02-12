Ad
Kerry in Munich: "This is a pause … the objective is to achieve a durable, long-term ceasefire at some point in time" (Photo: securityconference.de)

EU, US and Russia to 'pause' Syria war

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Syria hostilities are to “pause” in one week and aid agencies are to have full access under a new accord which, Germany "hopes," will lead to fewer people fleeing to Europe.

The deal, concluded by almost 20 countries at a meeting in Munich, Germany, in the small hours of Friday (12 February) says “cessation of hostilities will commence in one week, after confirmation by the Syrian government and opposition.”

It notes that fighting can go on against UN-designated “terrorist groups...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Kerry in Munich: "This is a pause … the objective is to achieve a durable, long-term ceasefire at some point in time" (Photo: securityconference.de)

