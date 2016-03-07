Erdogan, prince of Europe, took my newspaper Zaman

Yesterday, I was told not to send my weekly column that I have been writing from Brussels for the last 14 years. I have not been sacked yet but the AKP government has just confiscated my newspaper, the largest circulation newspaper of Turkey, Zaman.

It is not only Zaman that has been confiscated but also Today’s Zaman (the English language daily of the group), Cihan News Agency and Aksiyon weekly. The executive editor in chief of Zaman, Mr. Abdulhamid Bilici was removed from his office ...