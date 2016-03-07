Ad
euobserver
Zaman employees protesting against the takeover. The daily has been turned into a government mouthpiece overnight. (Photo: Reuters)

Erdogan, prince of Europe, took my newspaper Zaman

EU & the World
Opinion
by Selcuk Gultasli, Brussels,

Yesterday, I was told not to send my weekly column that I have been writing from Brussels for the last 14 years. I have not been sacked yet but the AKP government has just confiscated my newspaper, the largest circulation newspaper of Turkey, Zaman.

It is not only Zaman that has been confiscated but also Today’s Zaman (the English language daily of the group), Cihan News Agency and Aksiyon weekly. The executive editor in chief of Zaman, Mr. Abdulhamid Bilici was removed from his office ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU asking Turkey to take back migrants
Turkey wants quick EU deal on refugee resettlement
Press crackdown could sour EU-Turkey summit
Zaman employees protesting against the takeover. The daily has been turned into a government mouthpiece overnight. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections