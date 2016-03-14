Asylum seekers stuck in Greece in dire conditions

Greece has vowed to step up efforts to move people from the makeshift camp on the Macedonian border in Idomeni, as fears of disease rise and an image emerged of a baby being washed in a puddle.

Greek authorities have been handing out leaflets to tell the 12,000 people stuck at the Idomeni camp, thousands of them children, that the Balkan route to Germany is closed and convince them to move into better-equipped camps.

But the people are becoming increasingly desperate and are wai...