Ad
euobserver
Over 12,000 aslyum seekers wait at the Greek-Macedonian border in dire conditions (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Asylum seekers stuck in Greece in dire conditions

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Greece has vowed to step up efforts to move people from the makeshift camp on the Macedonian border in Idomeni, as fears of disease rise and an image emerged of a baby being washed in a puddle.

Greek authorities have been handing out leaflets to tell the 12,000 people stuck at the Idomeni camp, thousands of them children, that the Balkan route to Germany is closed and convince them to move into better-equipped camps.

But the people are becoming increasingly desperate and are wai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UN 'deeply concerned' by EU-Turkey plan
Geneva convention, Turkey visa demands trouble EU states
Greece and Turkey intensify joint work on migrants
Over 12,000 aslyum seekers wait at the Greek-Macedonian border in dire conditions (Photo: Fotomovimiento)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections