EU-US funding dispute leaves Somalian anti-terror mission facing uncertain future

A stand-off between the United States and the European Union over the funding of the new African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) has left it without guaranteed cash and major budget arrears — despite ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
