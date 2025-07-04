Ad
EU-US funding dispute leaves Somalian anti-terror mission facing uncertain future

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

A stand-off between the United States and the European Union over the funding of the new African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) has left it without guaranteed cash and major budget arrears — despite ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU to train counter-terror services in east Africa
EU's Red Sea mission comes at a price — Somali pirates are back
Trump funding freeze leaves EU facing larger bill for Somalia anti-terror force
The African Union is seeking alternative donors, amid a funding row between the EU and United States over an anti-al Shabaab mission (Photo: AUSSOM)

Related articles

