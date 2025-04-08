Ad
euobserver
The EU is the biggest single donor to the anti-terrorism mission in Somalia after the US withdrew its financial support (Photo: African Union)

Trump funding freeze leaves EU facing larger bill for Somalia anti-terror force

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The Trump administration’s decision to end more than a decade of financial support for an anti-terror mission in Somalia could leave the EU picking up the tab for a major budget hole. 

The new African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) is tasked with combatting Islamic insurgents...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Health and climate hit first as US aid cuts bite — but EU also slashing funding
EU ministers agree extra €20m for Rwanda's military mission in Mozambique
EU joins K-Street queue in a rush to lobby Trump town
The EU is the biggest single donor to the anti-terrorism mission in Somalia after the US withdrew its financial support (Photo: African Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections