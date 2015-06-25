EU to train counter-terror services in east Africa

The EU has unveiled plans to offer counter-terrorism training to help east African security agencies improve cross-border investigations and prosecutions in a region hit by deadly raids carried out by Islamist militants.

The new program, to be implemented later this year or in early 2016 across Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen, will cost €11 million over five years.

It was launched at the start of a three-day "Countering Violent Extremism" ...