euobserver
Eurozone finance ministers postponed talks on Greece's bailout plan to Thursday after a fruitless day of negotiations. (Photo: Consillium)

Greece talks to drag into EU summit

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Talks aimed at preventing an imminent Greek default are set to drag into Thursday’s (25 June) EU summit, after a promised evening of high drama ended prematurely with little movement from either Greece or its creditors.

Hastily arranged on Monday, Wednesday evening’s Eurogroup was billed as the final showdown in negotiations.

It came after the Greek government proposed to raise an additional €8 billion, raising hopes of a deal to unlock the remaining €7.2 billion of its bailout pr...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

