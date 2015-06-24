Greece talks to drag into EU summit

Talks aimed at preventing an imminent Greek default are set to drag into Thursday’s (25 June) EU summit, after a promised evening of high drama ended prematurely with little movement from either Greece or its creditors.

Hastily arranged on Monday, Wednesday evening’s Eurogroup was billed as the final showdown in negotiations.

It came after the Greek government proposed to raise an additional €8 billion, raising hopes of a deal to unlock the remaining €7.2 billion of its bailout pr...