Ad
euobserver
Asylum-seekers can be sent to a country they have never been to under the 'safe third country' concept proposals (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

Centre-right EPP accused of far-right 'coup' on migration files

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has been accused of aligning with the far-right to commandeer key migration files.

The move in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee on Thursday (3 July) points to a further shift towards

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU 'safe countries' asylum concepts being expanded to limit rights
Polish and Danish EU presidencies press to strip safeguards from asylum outsourcing
Von der Leyen's 'safe third country' review alarms civil rights defenders
North Africa and the human cost of Europe's 'safe' labels
Asylum-seekers can be sent to a country they have never been to under the 'safe third country' concept proposals (Photo: Sara Prestianni)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections