Turkey has been accused of violent forced returns of refugees from Afghanistan and Syria, in the wake of an EU deal that considered Turkey safe enough to host them (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen's 'safe third country' review alarms civil rights defenders

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission plans to review rules whereby EU states can send asylum seeker hopefuls to foreign states instead of having to process their claims themselves.

"We are committed to review, by next year, the concept of designated safe third countries," said European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen, in a letter sent to EU leaders ahead of their...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

