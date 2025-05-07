Ad
EU Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen and Tunisia's president Kais Saied seal a deal in 2023 (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Analysis

North Africa and the human cost of Europe's 'safe' labels

by Shimaa Samy , Berlin,

As Europe intensifies efforts to secure its external borders and speed-up returns, the European Commission has proposed listing Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt as “safe countries of origin.” 

While framed as a procedural step to expedite asylum decisions, this classification carries significant consequences for people fleeing war, repression, and instability,...

Author Bio

Shimaa Samy is an independent Egyptian journalist, and executive director of the Seif Law Foundation for Legal and Research Studies. She is also the project manager for a specialised initiative on migrant and minority women in Egypt.

