euobserver
The meeting in Cairo, attended by EU migration commissioner Magnus Brunner, was focused on the so-called ‘Khartoum Process’ which addresses migration and human trafficking from the Horn of Africa to Europe (Photo: Frontex)

Egypt signs deal with EU police agency, demands more help on migration control

Migration
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Egypt has called for more international cooperation on migration control and people smuggling, and inked a police cooperation deal with Brussels. 

Speaking at a summit on migration in Cairo on Wednesday (9 April), Egyptian foreign minister Badr Abdelatty said that the EU and other states needed to step u...

The meeting in Cairo, attended by EU migration commissioner Magnus Brunner, was focused on the so-called 'Khartoum Process' which addresses migration and human trafficking from the Horn of Africa to Europe (Photo: Frontex)

MigrationAfrica

