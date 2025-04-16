Political rights crackdown continues, as EU to designate Tunisia 'safe'

Tunisia’s autocratic government has continued to arrest and detain political opponents and crack down on freedom of speech and human rights, according to a new Human Rights Watch report, even as on Wednesday (16 April) the EU Commission proposed to designate Tunisia as a ‘safe country’ for migrants, arguing that "the population of Tunisia does not, in general, face persecution or real risk of serious harm"....
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
