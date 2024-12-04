Ad
euobserver
The European Commission with leaders of Italy and the Netherlands signing a deal with Tunisia in July 2023 to stem migration in exchange for funding (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Commission to enforce human rights criteria under EU-Tunisia deal

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission is setting specific conditions linked to the respect of human rights on future budget support under the EU-Tunisia deal, an official told MEPs in the human rights subcommittee during a debate on Wednesday (4 December).

“We are putting in place very concrete milestones in order to condition any future budget support in the fields of fun...

The European Commission with leaders of Italy and the Netherlands signing a deal with Tunisia in July 2023 to stem migration in exchange for funding (Photo: European Union, 2023)

