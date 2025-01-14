Polish and Danish EU presidencies press to strip safeguards from asylum outsourcing

The 2025 EU presidencies under Poland and Denmark want to make it easier to force asylum seekers to lodge their claims outside Europe.
It comes as the European Commission reviews the so-called 'safe third country' concept — previously dubbed the "Rwanda clause" by the Left in reference to failed attempts by the UK to outsource asylum to the landlocked east Afr...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
