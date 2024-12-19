Denmark hosts anti-migrant meeting ahead of EU summit

A handful of EU states are pressing for "new solutions" to stem migration, while stepping up returns of asylum seekers.
A breakfast meeting on Thursday (19 December) hosted by Denmark, along with Italy and the Netherlands, was attended by leaders from Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, and Sweden, as well as EU Commission president Urs...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
