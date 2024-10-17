EU leaders clash over controversial 'return hubs' for asylum seekers

EU leaders called for "enhanced cooperation" with countries outside of the bloc to prevent "irregular" migration, at their summit in Brussels on Thursday (17 October).
A group of 11 member states had pushed for a controversial plan to send asylum seekers to so-called "hubs" in "safe" third countries — but no unanimity could be found.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
