Warsaw: 51% of Poles would rather quit the EU than take in Muslim asylum seekers (Photo: Kamil Porembinski)

Poland vows legal battle on migrant quotas

Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has vowed to fight the EU in court over migrant relocation quotas, while accusing the European Commission of creating a security risk.

“Poland has sent a motion to the European Commission requesting it to discontinue its ongoing infringement procedure. Should it be continued, Poland is prepared to argue its case before the Court of Justice of the European Union”, the Polish foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday (23 August).

It said the Commission had “unfortuna...

Migration Rule of Law

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Migration Rule of Law

