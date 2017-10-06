Catalan separatists under pressure from business

Catalonia's independence plans have come under more pressure from the financial sector, with banks deciding to move their HQs and ratings agencies downgrading the region.

On Thursday, the Sabadell bank, Spain's fifth largest, decided to move from Barcelona to Alicante, saying it needed to protect the interests of its clients, depositors and shareholders.

The bank has lost almost 15 percent of its value on the markets over the last week.

Another bank, CaixaBank - Catalonia's ...