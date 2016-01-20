Ad
Wallstroem, a former EU commissioner, has voiced criticism of Israel's killings of Palestinians, also of Saudi Arabia on women's rights (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Israeli media savage Swedish minister

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli media have highlighted fraud allegations against Sweden’s foreign minister, amid outrage over her criticism of Israeli killing of Palestinians.

The minister, Margot Wallstroem, is to face a criminal investigation into how she rented a Stockholm flat owned by Kommunal, a trade union, in what looks like queue-jumping in the city, which has a housing shortage.

The affair comes after she accused Israel in December of “extrajudicial” killing of Palestinians in the so-called ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

