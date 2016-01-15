EP debate on Poland could turn into 'carnage'

The stage is set for “carnage” in the European Parliament on Tuesday (19 January), when the Polish PM, Beata Szydlo, confronts her government’s most outspoken EU critics.

The debate comes after the European Commisson, this week, launched an unprecedented inquiry into Polish costitutional and media reforms.

The parliament speaker, Martin Schulz, a German, has called the reforms a “coup.” The leader of the Liberal group, Guy Verhofstadt, has said Szydlo is “driving Poland’s relation...