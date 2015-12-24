EU urges Poland to halt constitutional reform

The European Commission has urged Poland not to adopt a new law, which, it says, could “undermine” the constitutional order.

Frans Timmermans, the commission vice-president, in a letter on Wednesday (23 December) said the bill could see “the integrity, stability, and proper functioning of the national constitutional court undermined.”

“I would expect that this law is not finally adopted or at least not put into force until all questions regarding the impact … on the independence a...