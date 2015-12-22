Ad
euobserver
EUobserver's Europe in Review Magazine each year sums up the major events, richly illustrated with photos, in 36 pages in print or free-to-download. (Photo: EUobserver)

Magazine

Europe in Review 2015

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Attacks in Paris, Copenhagen, and on a Thalys train in France this year startled the European public and revealed gaps in EU security cooperation.

EUobserver, in its third annual review, looks back at these and other main events which shaped European affairs in 2015.

Europe witnessed the largest refugee crisis since World War II, when more than 1 million people came fleeing conflict and poverty, hundreds of whom, including children, drowned trying to reach Greece or Italy.

...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

