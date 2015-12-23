Ad
euobserver
Paris accord showed that multilateralism works (Photo: UNclimatechange)

Will Paris climate accord change the world?

Green Economy
Opinion
by Jennifer Morgan, WASHINGTON,

Too often, we downplay or barely notice the most important moments in our lives, while inflating those that hardly matter. \nIt is far too early to say whether the Paris Agreement on climate change, which countries reached last Saturday (12 December), will change the world.

But certainly, we should not downplay this achievement, or its significance.

First, and most importantly, we must remember why 195 countries came to Paris, including more than 150 heads of state, in the large...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

After Paris, EU leaders mull review of 2030 climate goals
EU and 195 countries adopt Paris climate accord
Paris accord showed that multilateralism works (Photo: UNclimatechange)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections