euobserver
The Commission promised in September to buy around €30 million worth of dairy products for refugees, but is still working on the plan's details (Photo: European Commission DG ECHO)

EU milk-for-migrants scheme not ready before 2016

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

An EU plan to buy dairy products from economically struggling European farmers and distribute them to refugees will not be implemented before the year 2015 ends, a spokesperson for the European Commission told this website Monday (21 December).

Agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan announced the plan in September, as part of an aid package for the EU's agriculture sector. He promised the Commission would buy around €30 million worth of milk products and give them to refugees.

But t...

