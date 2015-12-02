Ad
euobserver
A statue of the Gollum character at a comic convention in San Diego (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Is it an 'insult' to compare Turkish leader Erdogan to Gollum?

Rule of Law
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A Turkish court has asked five experts to determine whether it was an insult to compare Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the fictional fantasy character Gollum.

The outcome will play a significant role in determining the verdict of Bilgin Ciftci, a physician who had shared pictures online which compared Erdogan to the creature from the Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings books and films. The pictures showed Erdogan and Gollum, as portrayed by actor Andy Serkis, in similar position...

Rule of Law
