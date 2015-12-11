Commission boosts Turkey fund stake to €1bn

Bickering continues among EU member states and the commission over how to finance the €3 billion pledged to Turkey for helping stem the flow of migrants into Europe. The bloc’s executive proposed on Friday (11 December) to contribute €1 billion from the 2017 EU budget.

Initially the commission proposed €500 billion for the common moneybag, and €2.5 billion contribution from EU member states.

Negotiations throughout the week and continuing on Friday afternoon revealed that member...