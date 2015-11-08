Ad
Sunday was Croatia's first election since EU entry in 2013 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Croatia vote ends in stalemate

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The two major competing political camps in Croatia were neck and neck according official results in the country’ first parliamentary election on Sunday (8 November) since joining the European Union in 2013.

According to official results after almost all the votes were counted, the conservative Croatian Democratic Union Party (HDZ), led by former intelligence chief Tomislav Karamarko were projected to receive 59 mandates, with votes from the diaspora, in the 151-seat parliament.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

