Ad
euobserver
Xi and Hollande announced they would aim for an 'ambitious and legally binding' climate deal in Paris (Photo: Meg Chang)

Hollande secures climate pact in China

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

French president Francois Hollande scored some points with environmentalists on behalf of Europe on Monday (2 November), as he and Chinese president Xi Jinping came out with a declaration on climate change that sees China moving somewhat in Europe's direction.

China agreed that a global climate deal, which countries will seek to clinch at a conference in Paris later this year, should include a review mechanism.

China and France "are in favour of a comprehensive review to take plac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Climate pledges 'not enough' to avoid catastrophe, UN says
EU agrees common position for climate summit
Is Paris the last chance to save humankind, like Hollande said?
Climate Change - what are the regions doing?
Xi and Hollande announced they would aim for an 'ambitious and legally binding' climate deal in Paris (Photo: Meg Chang)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections