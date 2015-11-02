Hollande secures climate pact in China

French president Francois Hollande scored some points with environmentalists on behalf of Europe on Monday (2 November), as he and Chinese president Xi Jinping came out with a declaration on climate change that sees China moving somewhat in Europe's direction.

China agreed that a global climate deal, which countries will seek to clinch at a conference in Paris later this year, should include a review mechanism.

China and France "are in favour of a comprehensive review to take plac...