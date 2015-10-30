Ad
Le Pen: 'I am totally innocent in this affair' (Photo: European Parliament)

Dutch far-right MEP in hot water after voting for Le Pen

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Marcel de Graaff, co-chair of the far-right Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European Parliament, faces a possible sanction or fine after voting on behalf of the other co-chair of his group, Marine Le Pen. He is being accused of voting fraud.

On Thursday (29 October), Le Pen, leader of the French Front National, told French media that "it is true" that her Dutch colleague De Graaff had voted with her voting card, "without my permission".

