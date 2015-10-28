Ad
Market in Venice: If Italy opted-out from GMOs, how could it enforce the ban? (Photo: Eric Parker)

MEPs reject Commission plan on GMO opt-outs

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Food safety commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis failed on Wednesday (28 October) to convince the European Parliament to adopt a plan which would give member states the power to ban the use of genetically modified food ingredients.

In a Strasbourg plenary vote Wednesday afternoon 579 of 751 MEPs said the Commission should withdraw it, which the Commission refused to do. Following the Commission's refusal, the plenary voted again, inching towards unanimity, with 619 MEPs rejecting the plan....

