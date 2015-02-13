EU leaders avoid clash with Tsipras

EU leaders on Thursday (13 February) steered clear of confrontation with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, deferring hard talks on Greece's bailout to finance ministers.

"Greece played only a minor role," German chancellor Angela Merkel said in a press conference after the summit.

"It was very friendly," she said about her encounter with Tsipras, who in the past has criticised her for being the architect of the austerity imposed on Greece.

"I congratulated him on his election and sa...