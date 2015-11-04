Ad
Gazprom is planning to double the capacity of its pipelines to Germany (Photo: Nord Stream AG)

EU will 'assess rigorously' new Russia-Germany pipelines

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission will scrutinise the plan to build additional natural gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, it said in a leaked draft of an assessment of the EU's energy policies.

The document, an undated working version of energy commissioner Maros Sefcovic's first State of the Energy Union address, said the Commission "takes note" of Gazprom's plan to double from two to four the Nord Stream pipelines through the Baltic Sea.

"As with any other pipeline in the EU, these...

