Pro-austerity leaders to retain power in Portugal

There’s little doubt who’s going to be celebrating victory in Lisbon on Sunday (4 October) after Portugal’s parliamentary elections.
Every poll in the past two weeks has, surprisingly, started to point to Pedro Passos Coelho, the leader of the center-right PSD/CDS coalition, as well as an amateur baritone singer.
Coelho came into office in 2011, shortly after Portugal’s creditors - the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - im...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
