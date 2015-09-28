Redacted tax fraud report poses questions on Juncker

A missing page from an 18-year old report is casting a shadow over the European Commission president’s alleged role in corporate tax avoidance schemes.

Sweetheart tax deals in Luxembourg enabled some 340 multinationals to legally divert hundreds of billions of euros away from national coffers elsewhere.

Designed by big accountancy firms like PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), at least 548 were set up between 2002 and 2010, when Jean-Claude Junker presided over the Grand Duchy as its ...