What Central Europeans want to know on the refugee crisis

With its decision, in early September, not to return Syrian nationals to EU transit countries, Germany unilaterally suspended the bloc’s Dublin rules, creating a pull effect for migrants.
Tens of thousands of people are now trying to cross EU borders, determined to reach Germany and apply for asylum there.
Last week, the European Commission also presented a new legislative package to address the crisis.
At its core is a temporary relocation mechanism (for 120,000 migrants, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
