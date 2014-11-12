Juncker 'regrets' Luxembourg tax deals

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has broken his one-week silence on “Luxembourg Leaks”, with jokes, and with a new proposal on EU tax transparency.

Luxembourg Leaks saw reporters publish 343 “tax rulings” or “comfort letters” from the Luxembourg government to big firms helping them to minimise payments and depriving fellow EU countries of tax revenues.

There may have been many more.

The revelations pose questions on Juncker’s role in creating the tax avoida...