EU leaders may expand Russia sanctions

The EU has provisionally agreed to start listing Russian companies over the Ukraine crisis ahead of Wednesday’s (16 July) summit.
Member states’ ambassadors at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday clinched a deal to alter the legal basis of the EU’s Russia blacklist to enable the bloc to target Russian firms which benefit from, or which are linked to, its aggression against Ukraine.
An EU diplomat familiar with the talks told EUobserver “the new [legal] criteria would move us toward...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
