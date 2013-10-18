Ad
euobserver
Harper and Barroso herald "landmark" trade deal

EU hails 'landmark' Canada trade deal

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU and Canadian leaders have signed up to a trade agreement worth over €25 billion per year, in a deal seen by Brussels as the forerunner to a successful trade accord with the US.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso Friday (18 October) said the agreement, which is the first such deal between the EU and a G8 country, was "a landmark achievement" which marked "a turning point in EU-Canadian relations".

"This is the biggest deal our country has ever made," said Canadian...



Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.











