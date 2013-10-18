EU hails 'landmark' Canada trade deal

EU and Canadian leaders have signed up to a trade agreement worth over €25 billion per year, in a deal seen by Brussels as the forerunner to a successful trade accord with the US.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso Friday (18 October) said the agreement, which is the first such deal between the EU and a G8 country, was "a landmark achievement" which marked "a turning point in EU-Canadian relations".

"This is the biggest deal our country has ever made," said Canadian...