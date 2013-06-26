EU court: No 'right to be forgotten' in data rules

EU data privacy law does not give citizens the "right to be forgotten," the bloc's court indicated on Tuesday (25 June).
According to an opinion by Niilo Jaaskinen, the advocate general of the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, there are no legal provisions requiring internet service providers to delete personal information just because it was embarrassing.
The case rests on details about a real-estate auction published in a Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in 1998 brough...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
