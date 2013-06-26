EU court: No 'right to be forgotten' in data rules

EU data privacy law does not give citizens the "right to be forgotten," the bloc's court indicated on Tuesday (25 June).

According to an opinion by Niilo Jaaskinen, the advocate general of the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, there are no legal provisions requiring internet service providers to delete personal information just because it was embarrassing.

The case rests on details about a real-estate auction published in a Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in 1998 brough...