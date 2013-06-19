UK has second go at EU listing of Hezbollah

The UK will have a second go at persuading sceptics to blacklist Hezbollah at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (19 June).

Britain in May filed a proposal for the EU to designate the military wing of the Lebanese group as a terrorist entity.

France, Germany and the Netherlands back the idea, even though The Hague would prefer to list Hezbollah's political bureau as well.

Several other countries - including Bulgaria, Estonia and Hungary - are willing to "go with the flow" if...