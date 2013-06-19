Ad
euobserver
Pro-Hezbollah flag at rally in Paris (Photo: looking4poetry)

UK has second go at EU listing of Hezbollah

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK will have a second go at persuading sceptics to blacklist Hezbollah at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (19 June).

Britain in May filed a proposal for the EU to designate the military wing of the Lebanese group as a terrorist entity.

France, Germany and the Netherlands back the idea, even though The Hague would prefer to list Hezbollah's political bureau as well.

Several other countries - including Bulgaria, Estonia and Hungary - are willing to "go with the flow" if...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

