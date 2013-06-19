Ad
Paris: Most racist attacks go unreported, say experts (Photo: zoetnet)

Rise in attacks on Muslims in Europe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Violence against Muslims in Europe is on the rise among the handful of member states that officially record such incidents.

A report published on Tuesday (18 June) by the Vienna-based Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) found that Finland, France, and Sweden registered an increase in attacks against Muslims between 2010 and 2011.

Only Austria registered a decline.

Data is missing from every other member state either because they do no collect it or have not published it.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

