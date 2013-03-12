Hunting accident threatens Moldova's pro-EU course

Moldovan PM Vlad Filat says he lost a no-confidence vote last week because he asked the prosecutor general to resign after he tried to cover up an accidental killing on a hunting trip.

"There was a direct link [with the killing] because I always said that when a crime is committed - and in this case there were two crimes: a killing and a cover-up - we cannot close our eyes, especially when the prosecutor general is involved," Filat told EUobserver in a phone interview on Monday (11 Marc...